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The U.S. has achieved its goals in Iran, and, according to the American Vice President, the operation in the Middle East can be concluded.

As Vance said, Washington made "significant progress" in the talks with Tehran. When asked whether new meetings were planned, he replied, "The ball is in Iran's court."

Vance explained that he suspended the talks, which took place on April 11-12 in Pakistan, because the Iranians were unable to reach a deal and allegedly had to return to Tehran to gain approval for the terms set by the US.

One of the key stumbling blocks was Tehran's nuclear program. The U.S. plans to achieve the complete removal of enriched uranium from Iran, placing it under Washington's complete control. According to Vance, Trump will show no flexibility on this issue.