Military and political analyst, former head of the Israeli intelligence agency "Nativ," Yakov Kedmi, shared his insights on what to expect from the Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul and the possible agreements that the parties might reach. This was reported by Sputnik.

For now, it’s just a warm-up; there will be no contest of captains, as the forces are not equal, Kedmi explained, referring to the beginning of the negotiation track in Istanbul.

"The essence is this—either Ukraine will go into negotiations, and as a result, the conflict will be resolved, or the Russian army will gradually, but unerringly, resolve this conflict. There is no third option. And around this, various schemers are circling, trying to resolve something or strike a deal, but mostly just trying to show themselves," Kedmi said.

From Russia’s perspective, the current negotiation track in Istanbul is a continuation of talks interrupted three years ago by Ukraine, the analyst is convinced. Figuratively speaking, the table holds the Istanbul agreements of April 2022, but now in the new realities of 2025.

"Ukraine has two options. The first is to say, ‘We don’t want that; we want to discuss a ceasefire.’ A ceasefire can only be discussed within the framework of the 2022 agreement. And the gesture of goodwill from Russia — the withdrawal of its troops — will no longer be on the table… If negotiations do not continue and the Ukrainian delegation slams the door and leaves, then Russia will act according to the well-known line from Mayakovsky: ‘Your word, comrades, is a Mauser,’" Kedmi reasoned.

In 2022, Western countries thwarted the negotiations in Istanbul, with the most active involvement from the British. Now, they are attempting to disrupt the continuation of talks proposed by Russia, engaging in various tricks, but to no avail, Kedmi notes.