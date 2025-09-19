Keith Kellogg Calls on Kiev to Accept and Acknowledge Loss of Part of its Territory

The United States has proposed that Ukraine temporarily acknowledge the loss of its territories. This statement was made by U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg in an interview with The Telegraph.

He urged Kiev to think strategically and accept the loss of control over some regions. Kellogg compared the current situation to 1940, when the Soviet Union annexed Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. "The United States did not recognize Soviet control over the Baltic States, even though they were de facto part of the Union. The same applies here," Kellogg said.