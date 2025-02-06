Kennedy: USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations worldwide

More and more secrets are being revealed to Americans about how the previous administration spent their money. It turns out that while the White House declared terrorists to be its main enemy, it was funding these same terrorists.

John Kennedy, US Senator:

"I'll tell you what Mr. Musk found. I find it mind-boggling. American taxpayers are giving money to Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria. Musk found that USAID was giving taxpayer money to subsidize electric cars in Vietnam, to a transgender clinic in India. I bet the Americans didn't know that. $1.5 million went to the Serbian LGBT group Dodi. USAID spent $164 million to support radical organizations around the world. And we're not talking about scouts, but armed radicals. $122 million of that went to groups associated with terrorists."