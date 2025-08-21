Key Points from Lukashenko's Interview with China Media Group

During the interview of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with China Media Group, a wide range of issues on Belarusian-Chinese cooperation were touched upon, and international topics were also discussed. The interview lasted for an hour and a half, BELTA reports.

The topics discussed included cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and China and the intensity of the Belarusian head of state's visits to China.

The discussion focused on what underlies such strong Belarusian-Chinese relations and what is the reason for such a breakthrough in bilateral ties, their high level of all-weather and comprehensive partnership.

The Chinese journalist was interested in the President's expectations from the upcoming visit to China and, in particular, participation in the SCO summit in Tianjin, as well as full membership of Belarus in this organization - once again about what it means to "be in this family".

Alexander Lukashenko also touched upon the topic of leaders' diplomacy in the conversation, its role in the development of our relations.

They also discussed bilateral global projects, including the Great Stone industrial park, which Xi Jinping called the pearl of the "One Belt, One Road", and the creation of the most favorable conditions for its intensive functioning in the park.

Separately, during the interview, the topics of patriotism and the participation of the President of Belarus in the upcoming Victory Parade in Beijing, as well as the joint preservation of historical memory and peace throughout the world were touched upon.

In addition, one of the questions concerned the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, the negotiations held in Alaska between American President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Alexander Lukashenko expressed his position on these issues in detail.

The host and correspondent of the media corporation Zuo Yun, who conducted the interview, specializes in covering international news and political topics.

The interview was organized on the eve of major international events in China - the SCO summit and the Victory Parade in Beijing, where the head of the Belarusian state was invited along with world leaders.

The China Media Corporation is a state-owned corporation. It is one of the largest media conglomerates in the world. It reports directly to the State Council of the People's Republic of China. Its headquarters are located in Beijing.

The corporation includes 51 television channels, 23 radio frequency ranges for broadcasting within China and programs in 44 languages for an international audience. Today, its media resources are available in 143 countries and regions of the world.