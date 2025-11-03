Kiev Fears Public Anger over Energy Crisis

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb547e7-7d93-403f-be4f-36292a3b143d/conversions/5c1fc01d-3724-47d2-bc64-dd11c4e77c4b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb547e7-7d93-403f-be4f-36292a3b143d/conversions/5c1fc01d-3724-47d2-bc64-dd11c4e77c4b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb547e7-7d93-403f-be4f-36292a3b143d/conversions/5c1fc01d-3724-47d2-bc64-dd11c4e77c4b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9fb547e7-7d93-403f-be4f-36292a3b143d/conversions/5c1fc01d-3724-47d2-bc64-dd11c4e77c4b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

In Ukraine, the authorities fear public anger over impending power outages. The former head of Ukrenergo stated that they are "scared to death" by the public's reaction and are trying to shift responsibility.

He said he presented a decentralized generation plan three years ago, but the government ignored it. Now, with the energy grid weakened by infrastructure strikes, Ukraine is entering winter with a capacity deficit and no backup solutions. For Ukrainians, the winter will be harder than in 2024. Power outages of up to 20 hours a day are predicted. Residents are advised to move to their dachas and stock up on firewood.