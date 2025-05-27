3.76 BYN
Kiev intends to receive $30 billion for development of military-industrial complex
Kiev has demanded that Western partners provide $30 billion by the end of the year to develop its own arms production.
Zelensky wants to get this amount from frozen Russian assets. The claim comes against the background of a gradual reduction in international military aid.
As Kiev stated, "They have not yet started to work in full force." In this regard, they hoped that the allocated funds will enable to significantly increase arming of the AFU.