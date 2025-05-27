Kiev intends to receive $30 billion for development of military-industrial complex

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05523e4f-0f54-459e-8d6e-63514dd8f3dd/conversions/61693a05-a282-4012-abfb-099b035ddfef-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05523e4f-0f54-459e-8d6e-63514dd8f3dd/conversions/61693a05-a282-4012-abfb-099b035ddfef-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05523e4f-0f54-459e-8d6e-63514dd8f3dd/conversions/61693a05-a282-4012-abfb-099b035ddfef-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05523e4f-0f54-459e-8d6e-63514dd8f3dd/conversions/61693a05-a282-4012-abfb-099b035ddfef-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev has demanded that Western partners provide $30 billion by the end of the year to develop its own arms production.

Zelensky wants to get this amount from frozen Russian assets. The claim comes against the background of a gradual reduction in international military aid.