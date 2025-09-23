3.64 BYN
Kiev Plans to Ask Allies $15 Billion for Military-Industrial Complex Development
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev will again ask its allies for funds. The Ukrainian government plans to receive an additional $15 billion from the West. A corresponding document has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.
The funds, as it stated, will be used for the development of the military-industrial complex in 2025-2026. They are not included in the overall financial support provided to Kiev by Western countries.