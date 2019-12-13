PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyCultureHealthIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks

The Kiev regime has attempted a counter-offensive in Kursk Region. The Russian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks by AFU assault groups. 2 tanks, 1 engineer and 7 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.

Russian operational-tactical and army aviation strikes, as well as artillery fire hit AFU personnel and equipment in a number of settlements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the losses of the Ukrainian army over the day in the zone of the "Center" grouping amounted to up to 450 servicemen. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues. It is also reported about the destruction of two Ukrainian missiles in the sky over the Kursk Region.

