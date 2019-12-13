3.35 RUB
Kiev tries to go on offensive in Kursk Region - Russian Armed Forces repulses four attacks
The Kiev regime has attempted a counter-offensive in Kursk Region. The Russian Armed Forces repelled 4 attacks by AFU assault groups. 2 tanks, 1 engineer and 7 armored fighting vehicles were destroyed.
Russian operational-tactical and army aviation strikes, as well as artillery fire hit AFU personnel and equipment in a number of settlements. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the losses of the Ukrainian army over the day in the zone of the "Center" grouping amounted to up to 450 servicemen. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations continues. It is also reported about the destruction of two Ukrainian missiles in the sky over the Kursk Region.
President
Lukashenko congratulates Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing on Independence Day
Lukashenko: It won't be "somehow," it will be as it should be.
Lukashenko notes importance of his upcoming visit to China for development of Belarus
Lukashenko explains why he announced five-year quality plan and Year of Beatification
Politics
Society
Multi-day expedition of 85 km. Belarusian polar researchers study little-explored area of Antarctica
Belarus Extends Family Capital Program: All the New Features
Azarov on Maidan 2014: The West's Main Task Was to Turn Ukraine into Anti-Russia
Strong and independent Belarus will always be a united family and a home for everyone
In the world
Priests transported in cages and thrown out of churches - how Ukrainian authorities deal with clergy
Why Ursula von der Leyen ignored celebrations of Poland's EU presidency
Genocide of the Eskimos: Greenland Wants to Hold Referendum on Independence from Denmark
Regions
Incidents
