The Kremlin has disclosed details of the discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump, as reported by RIA Novosti.

The key points include:

Putin and Trump have a strong understanding and trust in each other.

The leaders of the two nations intend to gradually restore Russian-American relations.

The firm resolve of the Presidents is seen as the best guarantee that Moscow and Washington will embark on the path of reconciliation.

The Russian leader is open and interested in engaging with the U.S. President, with Moscow perceiving reciprocity from Trump.

Putin and Trump agreed to a 30-day ceasefire specifically concerning energy infrastructure targets.

There was no discussion of a change of power in Ukraine through elections during their conversation.

The necessity of halting arms supplies to Kiev was addressed.

The suspension of military assistance to Kiev will be a significant item on the agenda for negotiations between Moscow and Washington, but this topic will not be publicly discussed.

The issue of restoring direct air travel between Russia and the United States was not addressed in their phone conversation.

Time and effort will be required to restore relations between Moscow and Washington following the unfriendly actions of the previous White House administration.

Today and tomorrow, arrangements will be made regarding the dates for upcoming contacts between Russia and the United States, as well as the composition of delegations for the forthcoming negotiations on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

These talks between Moscow and Washington are expected to have a packed agenda.

On Tuesday evening, Russian and U.S. Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump engaged in a phone call that lasted approximately two hours.

Among other topics, Putin responded positively to the idea of both sides in the conflict mutually refraining from strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and issued relevant instructions to the military.