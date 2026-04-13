3.75 BYN
2.84 BYN
3.32 BYN
Kyiv City Council Considers Introducing Community Service for City Residents
Kyiv authorities are considering the possibility of involving residents in community service. According to the Ukrainian publication "Strana," the Kyiv City Military Administration provided a corresponding response to a journalistic inquiry.
The response states that community service may be undertaken by: registered unemployed individuals, temporarily displaced persons (IDPs), combat veterans discharged from military service, university and vocational school students, the self-employed, pensioners under 70 (voluntarily), and employees of enterprises not engaged in defense work (subject to agreement with the enterprise's management).
It was previously reported that Odessa would introduce a labor conscription program. Able-bodied and unemployed residents aged 18-65 would be recruited to build and repair shelters, load humanitarian aid, manufacture camouflage nets, and so on.