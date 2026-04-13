Kyiv City Council Considers Introducing Community Service for City Residents

Kyiv authorities are considering the possibility of involving residents in community service. According to the Ukrainian publication "Strana," the Kyiv City Military Administration provided a corresponding response to a journalistic inquiry.

The response states that community service may be undertaken by: registered unemployed individuals, temporarily displaced persons (IDPs), combat veterans discharged from military service, university and vocational school students, the self-employed, pensioners under 70 (voluntarily), and employees of enterprises not engaged in defense work (subject to agreement with the enterprise's management).