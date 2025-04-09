3.64 BYN
3.16 BYN
3.50 BYN
Large-scale NATO exercises to be held near Russia's border in spring
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b465d275-8e09-4809-95bc-a2b3be2d59b8/conversions/bb61b31f-b12b-4d39-9da6-0bf27e25c80d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b465d275-8e09-4809-95bc-a2b3be2d59b8/conversions/bb61b31f-b12b-4d39-9da6-0bf27e25c80d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b465d275-8e09-4809-95bc-a2b3be2d59b8/conversions/bb61b31f-b12b-4d39-9da6-0bf27e25c80d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b465d275-8e09-4809-95bc-a2b3be2d59b8/conversions/bb61b31f-b12b-4d39-9da6-0bf27e25c80d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byMore than 20,000 alliance troops will participate
More than 20,000 alliance troops will participate
Finland is preparing for a series of large-scale NATO exercises. They will take place in the spring, including near Russia's borders.
More than 20,000 military personnel of the alliance, including the UK, Latvia, Estonia, Sweden and Germany, will take part in them. The start date is April 24. Some will be supported by British air forces.
Other European countries will also take part in the 2025 exercise. The German Bundeswehr is expected to hold maneuvers involving NATO soldiers to practice a scenario of a possible Russian attack. The exercise will take place in Hamburg in September.