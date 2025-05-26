The largest prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was carried out with the assistance of Belarus. In a phone call, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude to Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko for his help in this process. As our President has repeatedly said, a “third brother” cannot simply stand aside and miss the opportunity to help normalize relations between the conflicting parties. Russians and Ukrainians are not strangers to each other.

At the same time, Minsk remains ready to support any peaceful initiatives. Belarus has done everything necessary to ensure that this summit—specifically, this exchange—occurred smoothly, safely, and in an organized manner. Belarusians see positive trends in the dialogue process and are open to further progress if all parties genuinely work toward regional stability.

Footage of the exchange has circulated widely on the internet. Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are shown calling their loved ones, crying, and smiling simultaneously—they are returning home.

This significant prisoner swap, the largest in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, was not possible without Belarusian involvement. Official Minsk ensured all logistical aspects, including security. A thousand from Russia and a thousand from Ukraine are returning—arguably the most meaningful outcome of the Istanbul negotiations. This was the first direct dialogue in three years since the talks in Białowieża Forest, which initially opened the path for communication amid the peak of misunderstandings between Ukraine and Russia.

In the diplomatic world, each negotiation matters. Minsk has repeatedly reaffirmed its stance: “For peace in the region.” Organizing a prisoner exchange is a complex process, especially considering the mutual distrust between Moscow and Kiev. Belarus sought to make everything as comfortable as possible for all involved—medical aid, humanitarian support, and psychological assistance if needed—treating everyone neighborly. Above all, Minsk once again provided security assurance.

Following this, there will be a phone conversation between the presidents of Russia and Belarus. The Russian leader will thank Alexander Lukashenko for his facilitation and support. It is already evident worldwide that Minsk and Moscow maintain close, ongoing cooperation. Simply put: Lukashenko and Putin hear each other, which is crucial for resolving alliance-related issues. During their call, they discussed major bilateral and international topics. Minsk has never sought to act as a mediator, but it is always ready to assist in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly emphasized that Russians and Ukrainians are not strangers—Slavic peoples who should live in peace.

Regarding the Istanbul talks, Minsk immediately noted positive developments. The fact that both sides sat at the negotiating table already gave the world hope for reasonable solutions. Russia insists on “eliminating the root causes of the conflict”—namely Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the attitude toward its Russian-speaking population. These narratives have been voiced before and remain relevant; the core issues have not changed.

Over the past six months, Kiev’s relations with many countries have taken a turn for the worse. Seventeen European nations refused to send troops to Ukraine, even within peacekeeping missions. This includes Germany, Italy, Spain, the Czech Republic, and Sweden—despite having signed security agreements with Ukraine. This is a serious signal, especially considering the manpower shortage Ukraine faces. However, even the return of 1,000 prisoners is not enough to impress Kiev’s regime.

Experts believe that the lack of communication will continue. These are the realities of today’s Ukrainian politics. It’s no longer just about the people; it’s about the system of values at the state level.