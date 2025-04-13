Watch onlineTV Programm
Latvia Abandons Plans for Nuclear Power Plant

Nuclear energy has been postponed for Latvia. According to the document "Energy Strategy until 2050," the construction of a domestic nuclear power plant is currently unacceptable for the country.

The creation of the necessary infrastructure would require significant investments and long construction times, which makes it economically unfeasible. Furthermore, there are concerns regarding the safe disposal of radioactive waste and the potential risk of accidents.

A crucial raw material for generating nuclear energy is uranium, which is almost non-existent in Latvia. This would necessitate imports, further compromising the country’s energy independence.