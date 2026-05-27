Latvia Outlaws Russian in the Media

The Latvian parliament has approved a radical new restriction on the use of the Russian language in national media. Broadcasting or publishing in Russian will now be allowed exclusively in situations of extreme emergency.

Russian has now been formally and definitively declared illegal in Latvian media. The decision comes despite the language remaining the mother tongue for a significant portion of Riga’s residents. Parliamentarians defended the measure by citing a ruling from the Constitutional Court, which concluded that the use of Russian in the media contradicts the country’s fundamental law.