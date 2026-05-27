The North Atlantic Alliance continues the systematic development of territories near Russia's borders, strengthening its military presence.

This summer, a German-Dutch army corps will be deployed in Latvia and Estonia to coordinate NATO operations in the Baltic region.

Around 14 countries have joined the project. The corps is expected to be able to command a force of tens of thousands of troops.

Berlin and Amsterdam claim that the corps' deployment is aimed at "strengthening Europe's role in NATO." The entire eastern flank of the Alliance is being stockpiled with weapons and troops.

Warsaw signed the first contracts under the EU's militarization program, SAFE. Polish Prime Minister Tusk stated: "This is only the beginning." According to him, contracts worth over €20 billion are expected to be signed by May 30. These include the purchase of UAVs and 155-mm ammunition.