Latvia Plans to Diminish Aid to Ukrainian Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvian authorities will review their support program for Ukrainian refugees in the coming years amid shifting priorities and increased defense spending.
The republic essentially has no spare money, and is facing numerous difficulties with resettlers.
Riga has suddenly discovered that Ukrainians have no desire to live permanently in the Baltic country and are using it merely as a transit point. And those who remain are unemployed and haven't even bothered to learn Latvian.