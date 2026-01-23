Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarus

Latvia will suspend all bus services to Belarus. Operators' licenses will not be renewed, BELTA reports, citing Baltnews.

Starting February 1, buses from Riga to Vitebsk will cease operating, while routes to Minsk will cease on February 26 and Gomel on June 27.

Last October, it was reported that Latvian authorities had banned non-scheduled (excursion) passenger bus services across the border with Belarus and Russia for a year.