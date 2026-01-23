3.74 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.33 BYN
Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia to Suspend All Bus Services to Belarusnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4bc6e763-f7f5-4f0a-990b-c80b6e2faef3/conversions/91d0fbf0-ad0b-4e01-8e8c-b77f6bf53e66-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4bc6e763-f7f5-4f0a-990b-c80b6e2faef3/conversions/91d0fbf0-ad0b-4e01-8e8c-b77f6bf53e66-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4bc6e763-f7f5-4f0a-990b-c80b6e2faef3/conversions/91d0fbf0-ad0b-4e01-8e8c-b77f6bf53e66-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4bc6e763-f7f5-4f0a-990b-c80b6e2faef3/conversions/91d0fbf0-ad0b-4e01-8e8c-b77f6bf53e66-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Latvia will suspend all bus services to Belarus. Operators' licenses will not be renewed, BELTA reports, citing Baltnews.
Starting February 1, buses from Riga to Vitebsk will cease operating, while routes to Minsk will cease on February 26 and Gomel on June 27.
Last October, it was reported that Latvian authorities had banned non-scheduled (excursion) passenger bus services across the border with Belarus and Russia for a year.
Later, Latvia allowed for the possibility of canceling regular bus services as well – companies will simply not have their licenses for regular passenger services renewed.