Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Urges Citizens and Officials Not to Travel to Belarus

The Latvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has once again called on Latvian officials to refrain from visiting Belarus, issuing this recommendation to local government leaders.

Nevertheless, Latvians continue to visit, even though Riga has banned both tours and regular bus services to Belarus. Border guards report that 5,500 Latvian citizens visited the country in December 2025 alone, and nearly 3,000 in January 2026. They come here to shop, to improve their health at sanatoriums, or to visit the dentist.