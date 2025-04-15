3.66 BYN
Latvians are urged not to visit Belarus and Russia on Easter
The Latvian State Security Service urges residents to refrain from traveling to Russia and Belarus on Easter.
And if it is still unavoidable, the agency advises not to take your cell phone with you. They claim that at border checkpoints, smartphones can be used to extract information and infected with a spyware application.
The State Security Service also believes that naive Latvians can be recruited by Russian or Belarusian security services on the other side of the border.