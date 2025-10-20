Watch onlineTV Programm
Tutankhamun's tomb in Egypt at risk of collapse

This is a historical treasure of global significance. The burial site is over 3,300 years old. According to the Daily Mail, a large crack has been discovered in the structure, allowing water to leak through.

Due to rising humidity, fungus has appeared, eating away at the precious frescoes, and cracks are spreading further along the tomb's walls. Scientists warn that a catastrophe could strike at any moment.

