WSJ: Trump Told Zelensky That Ukraine Should Not Expect to Receive Tomahawk Missiles

According to WSJ reports citing sources within the U.S. administration, during a meeting at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump made it clear to Zelensky that Ukraine should not expect the delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles in the near future.

The Wall Street Journal notes, "Trump told Zelensky that Ukraine should not anticipate obtaining long-range Tomahawk missiles anytime soon."

Furthermore, according to officials, Trump told Zelensky that his top priority is terminating hostilities and conveyed that he is not tied to any specific territorial outcome.

On October 17, Trump held a meeting with Zelensky at the White House, during which discussions included the supply of weapons to Kiev and the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the U.S. leader in Budapest.

The portal Axios pointed out that the encounter with Trump in Washington was "not an easy one" for Zelensky, who had hoped that the meeting would result in the transfer of long-range missiles and air defense systems in exchange for Ukrainian UAVs.