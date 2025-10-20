Baltnews Editor-in-Chief Starikov: No Compromise on Ukraine

"Today, there is not a single viable compromise option. There is the Russian position – consistent and clear. It comes with a roadmap. At the first meeting in Istanbul, all of this was presented and announced. Zelensky is hesitating and 'dancing' around this: 'We won't compromise at all, let's stop where we are, let's advance the diplomatic track, let's go back to a position of strength, give us Tomahawks, give us something else.' These dances on the Ukrainian side, supported by the West and the European Union, and Trump's somewhat inconsistent behavior in this triangle, at least to an outside observer. We continue to go in circles. Neither the phone calls nor the meetings with Zelensky in Washington have moved anything from this spiral, from this circular motion