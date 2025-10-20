Lukashenko: Libyans to Сhoose Path and People Who Feed Them and Ensure Security

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/243deec6-324a-437a-a14f-c79e4c44edae/conversions/2849cfc3-42cc-44fc-be72-c7e06328142e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/243deec6-324a-437a-a14f-c79e4c44edae/conversions/2849cfc3-42cc-44fc-be72-c7e06328142e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/243deec6-324a-437a-a14f-c79e4c44edae/conversions/2849cfc3-42cc-44fc-be72-c7e06328142e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/243deec6-324a-437a-a14f-c79e4c44edae/conversions/2849cfc3-42cc-44fc-be72-c7e06328142e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Negotiations were held at the Palace of Independence with a government delegation, which arrived in Minsk the day before, led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Saddam Khalifa Haftar.

Our countries have recently significantly intensified bilateral relations. Alexander Lukashenko noted the distinguished guest's personal contribution to building dialogue with Belarus and assured that all agreements will be implemented. We are committed to working together that will be beneficial to both sides.

"Dear Saddam, I would like to welcome you and your colleagues. Thank you for this visit. We truly have much to discuss. I would also like to thank you for the significant contribution you are making to resume our relations with the Libyan state," the Belarusian leader said.

Alexander Lukashenko recalled that Belarus and Libya had previously developed relations; he had visited the country and met with the country's former leader. "We agreed on a great deal and accomplished a great deal. But, unfortunately, for certain reasons, our relations were damaged," he stated. "We maintained them in some areas, but relations have been most intensively restored recently. Once again, I ask you to convey my best wishes to the Field Marshal (Field Marshal and Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Belqasim Haftar – editor's note). I greatly appreciate his commitment to improving our relations. And I want to assure you that all agreements we have reached and will reach will be fulfilled."

The Belarusian President is aware of the situation in Libya. "We are deeply immersed in what is happening. I know that many forces, both domestic and foreign (especially foreign), sought to influence the situation. But I must say that the Libyan people will choose the path and the people who will feed, clothe, and ensure the security of the Libyan people. I know that you are committed to bringing peace and tranquility to the Libyan people and uniting the Libyan state into a unitary whole. We are ready to work with you day and night in this regard," the head of state noted. "Any proposals you may have are welcome in this regard. If we are capable of anything, we will provide every assistance and support to the Libyan people."

In turn, Saddam Khalifa Haftar thanked Alexander Lukashenko for the meeting and conveyed Khalifa Belqassim Haftar's wishes for good health and happiness both personally and to the Belarusian people as a whole. "We are very pleased with our relationship," he said.

Cooperation with Libya: Equipment Supplies, Food Security and Personnel Training

Calm and developing Libya will ensure peace and tranquility for half of the African continent, Alexander Lukashenko is confident. The Libyan side is interested in establishing new contacts with Belarusian partners in the economic, social, and humanitarian spheres. Promising areas include industry, agriculture, and medicine.

Viktor Karankevich, Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:

"The implementation of contracts for the supply of Belarusian agricultural, road construction, municipal, and quarrying equipment was discussed. One important topic was the establishment of a service center in Libya to provide high-quality servicing for all Belarusian equipment supplied there. Some equipment is already in operation in Libya, such as MTZ tractors and passenger vehicles. In this area, the need for further development in Libya, possibly including assembly production of trucks, passenger vehicles, and agricultural equipment, was also noted."

Efforts to establish and reorganize agricultural production facilities are aimed at strengthening food security. In addition to equipment supplies, the Belarusians will also share their developments.

Anatoly Linevich, head of the Bellibtrade Company:

"We'll try to provide our knowledge, technologies and skills to demonstrate how agriculture can and should be done. I think the results will be immediate."

Libya's Trade Mission Opens in Minsk