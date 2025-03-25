Lavrov Tells What Issues Were Discussed at Talks in Riyadh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the delegations of Russia and the United States discussed safe navigation in the Black Sea during talks in Riyadh.

"The primary issues discussed there, as agreed upon by Putin and Trump, were those concerning safe navigation in the Black Sea," the diplomat noted.

He emphasized that Moscow advocates for the revival of the Black Sea initiative in a form more acceptable to all parties. Lavrov pointed out that Russia is concerned about the food security of African countries and the Global South and East, which are suffering due to the actions of the West.

The Russian delegation at the meeting in Riyadh urged Washington to ensure that the new Black Sea initiative is free from ambiguities, Lavrov added.

On March 24, an expert meeting of "technical teams" from Russia and the U.S. took place in Riyadh. The Russian delegation was represented by the head of the International Committee of the Federation Council, Grigory Karasin, and the advisor to the director of the FSB, Sergei Beseda.