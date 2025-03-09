In Moscow, officials believe it is still too early to make far-reaching conclusions about the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict, but what Russia has heard from representatives of former President Donald Trump's administration is generally encouraging. This statement was made by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, as reported by RIA Novosti.

"I would not want to jump too far ahead. As President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated, we are always ready for negotiations. However, our national interests must be guaranteed," Lavrov said in an interview with the magazine "New Regions of Russia."

"It is too early to make extensive conclusions, but what we have heard so far from representatives of the Trump administration is generally encouraging. The White House itself has acknowledged that one of the root causes of the conflict was NATO expansion and attempts to draw Ukraine into it. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks of a multipolar world and the need to respect the interests of all countries, large and small. At the UN, American diplomats voted for the first time in three years alongside Russia and our like-minded allies against the infamous resolution promoted by Kiev and its EU backers," the minister added.

According to him, all of this is "a step in the right direction."