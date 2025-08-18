At the same time, according to him, without respect for Russia's security and the full rights of Russians in Ukraine, there can be no talk of any long-term agreements." The head of the Foreign Ministry also noted that territorial changes are often an integral component of reaching a deal. And if Zelensky cares about the Constitution of Ukraine, then it is necessary to start with the first articles, which guarantee the rights of the Russian-speaking population.

Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia: "Let's not forget that Zelensky said in Washington: "I would be happy to negotiate, but I will not discuss any territories, because the Constitution prohibits me from doing so." This is actually an interesting point. Paradoxically, the Constitution of Ukraine still retains the state's obligation to fully ensure the rights of the Russian language (this is separately spelled out) and other national minorities, despite all the laws prohibiting the Russian language in all spheres of life. If he is so concerned about observing the Constitution, I would start with its first articles, where this obligation is clearly enshrined." As for yesterday's telephone conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States, according to Lavrov, the presidents confirmed that the conflict in Ukraine must be resolved in such a way that the crisis never happened again.