Lavrov: The Experiment of Imposing Democracy in Afghanistan Completely Failed
In a candid statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the experiment of imposing democracy in Afghanistan has resulted in a complete failure. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
Referencing the situation, Lavrov remarked, "Let me provide an example—Afghanistan. The attempt to instill democracy has completely failed because the age-old customs, traditions, and unwritten rules of this civilization were thoroughly disregarded." He made these comments during an interview with bloggers Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson, and Mario Nawfal.
The minister further emphasized that one must exercise great caution regarding any form of imposition.