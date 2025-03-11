In a candid statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that the experiment of imposing democracy in Afghanistan has resulted in a complete failure. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Referencing the situation, Lavrov remarked, "Let me provide an example—Afghanistan. The attempt to instill democracy has completely failed because the age-old customs, traditions, and unwritten rules of this civilization were thoroughly disregarded." He made these comments during an interview with bloggers Andrew Napolitano, Larry Johnson, and Mario Nawfal.