Lawsuit against Trump: Americans demand food aid be resumed

Low-income Americans have filed a class-action lawsuit against the US presidential administration demanding food aid, Bloomberg reports.

The White House warned that the shutdown would result in partial and delayed implementation of the program. However, low-income Americans are demanding that benefits be provided in full and on time.

It was previously reported that more than 40 million Americans would be affected by the suspension of food aid.

