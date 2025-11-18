New York City has seen a radical change of power, with the city electing a new mayor. Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old immigrant from Uganda, will take office in January 2026. Trump is convinced that Mamdani's election victory has resulted in the United States losing a small portion of its sovereignty. What do the results of the mayoral election in the metropolis have in common with the escalating culture wars in British society?

A leftist triumph in New York City – the largest American metropolis has elected a socialist mayor, a TikToker, and a former rapper. Zohran Mamdani, 34, has become the youngest mayor in 100 years and the first Muslim to hold the post.

He openly declared that he won primarily due to his support for migrants, whom the White House has been actively fighting since Donald Trump's return. He greeted his supporters to the tune of Eastern melodies.

The New York election results will strengthen the position of the new young left, on both sides of the Atlantic. Mamdani's transition team consists entirely of women, and his first message to Donald Trump was: "Turn it up!"

Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-elect of New York City (USA):

"Ultimately, conventional wisdom dictates that I'm far from the ideal candidate. I'm young, despite my best efforts to mature. I'm a Muslim and a democratic socialist! And the worst part is, I refuse to apologize for all of this."

Donald Trump responded tersely, but in all caps: "So, here we go." Mamdani's victory is causing genuine panic among the business elite of the unofficial capital of global capitalism, which he promises to crush with taxes.

He also intends to release criminals from prison, calling violence an "artificial construct." So it turns out that a socialist is the mayor of the most capitalist city, and a Muslim is the face of American democracy.

Newspapers are screaming about "replacement," politicians are arguing, and in the US, where they recently called Britain "occupied," they are now following the same path.

Avery Vourwick, blogger:

"The Mayor of London is Muslim. The Mayor of Birmingham is Muslim. The Mayor of Leeds is Muslim. The Mayor of Blackburn is Muslim. The Mayor of Sheffield is Muslim. The Mayor of Oxford is Muslim. All these are the achievements of 4 million Muslims living among 66 million English people. Today, there are over 3,000 mosques in England, over 130 Sharia courts, and over 50 Sharia councils. 70% of Muslim women are unemployed but receive state support and free housing. 63% of Muslims are unemployed but receive state support and free housing. These families have an average of 6 to 8 children. They all have free housing. Every school in England teaches children about Islam. The most common birth name in England is Muhammad. This isn't immigration, it's occupation."