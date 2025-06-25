3.77 BYN
"Listening to them mumbling." Trump berates CNN and MSNBC
Another acute conflict in the relations between Trump and the American press. The U.S. President was unhappy with the reports from CNN and MSNBC - that the Iranian nuclear program had not suffered significant damage as a result of the bombings. The TV companies referred to their sources in intelligence, but Trump accused the journalists of falsifications and lies.
Donald Trump, U.S. President: "I turn on CNN and listen all night to them mumbling, 'Maybe it's not as bad as it looks.' Look at the craters! There's nothing left. CNN should apologize to the B-2 pilots. I think that MSNBC ought to apologize. These TV channels are real losers. Gutless losers! I say it straight out: CNN, you are scum! And everything you show is garbage. It's all fake news!"
Trump's relationship with CNN has not worked out for a long time: once their correspondent was even kicked out of his press conference.
However, Trump does not stand on ceremony with other journalists either: at the request of the head of state, an Associated Press correspondent was excluded from the presidential pool and denied access to the White House.