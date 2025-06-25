"Listening to them mumbling." Trump berates CNN and MSNBC

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d51300ec-0315-4a72-b485-b4e2bdee316a/conversions/c6e675fa-8a77-46b0-b747-e9b66f228263-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d51300ec-0315-4a72-b485-b4e2bdee316a/conversions/c6e675fa-8a77-46b0-b747-e9b66f228263-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d51300ec-0315-4a72-b485-b4e2bdee316a/conversions/c6e675fa-8a77-46b0-b747-e9b66f228263-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d51300ec-0315-4a72-b485-b4e2bdee316a/conversions/c6e675fa-8a77-46b0-b747-e9b66f228263-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Another acute conflict in the relations between Trump and the American press. The U.S. President was unhappy with the reports from CNN and MSNBC - that the Iranian nuclear program had not suffered significant damage as a result of the bombings. The TV companies referred to their sources in intelligence, but Trump accused the journalists of falsifications and lies.

Donald Trump, U.S. President: "I turn on CNN and listen all night to them mumbling, 'Maybe it's not as bad as it looks.' Look at the craters! There's nothing left. CNN should apologize to the B-2 pilots. I think that MSNBC ought to apologize. These TV channels are real losers. Gutless losers! I say it straight out: CNN, you are scum! And everything you show is garbage. It's all fake news!"

Trump's relationship with CNN has not worked out for a long time: once their correspondent was even kicked out of his press conference.