Lithuania and Latvia bans Serbian president from flying over their territories for parade to Russia
Lithuania and Latvia have banned Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic from flying to Russia to attend the Victory Day parade over their territories.
The Baltic media stated that this was done due to the "diplomatic sensitivity" and "political sensitivity of the flight's purpose". However, it is unclear how this will prevent the plane from flying from Belgrade to Moscow.
The Serbian president's participation in the Victory Day celebrations in Russia became known in March. The European Commission warned Vucic that his visit to Russia would "complicate negotiations on the country's admission to the EU". The president said that he personally would fly even if he was "put in chains".
The same ban was set for Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.