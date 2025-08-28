3.69 BYN
Lithuania and Poland Launch Project to Strengthen Border Protection with Belarus
NATO's eastern flank is to be finally turned into a militarized zone. The Lithuanian Border Guard Service has announced the launch of a joint project with Poland to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus. The reason does not change: it is illegal migration, which allegedly takes place from the side of our state.
Lithuania wants to fortify its eastern borders with the help of certain technological solutions, the acquisition of special equipment, the expanded use of already purchased drones and increased cooperation between Lithuanian and Polish border services.
They plan to spend almost 2 million euros on the implementation of the project, more than 1.5 million of which they expect to receive from the EU funds. And this is despite the fact that Lithuania is already implementing a project to create counter-mobility zones: the day before, Dragon's Teeth appeared on the border at the checkpoints Shumskas - Losha, Lavorishkės - Kotlovka and Myadininkai - Kamenny Log.