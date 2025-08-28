Lithuania and Poland Launch Project to Strengthen Border Protection with Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e60e1b2e-d577-4a2a-b3ff-bccdcad51ceb/conversions/a786346b-078e-4289-b71d-9c8c92b5ee88-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e60e1b2e-d577-4a2a-b3ff-bccdcad51ceb/conversions/a786346b-078e-4289-b71d-9c8c92b5ee88-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e60e1b2e-d577-4a2a-b3ff-bccdcad51ceb/conversions/a786346b-078e-4289-b71d-9c8c92b5ee88-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e60e1b2e-d577-4a2a-b3ff-bccdcad51ceb/conversions/a786346b-078e-4289-b71d-9c8c92b5ee88-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO's eastern flank is to be finally turned into a militarized zone. The Lithuanian Border Guard Service has announced the launch of a joint project with Poland to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus. The reason does not change: it is illegal migration, which allegedly takes place from the side of our state.

Lithuania wants to fortify its eastern borders with the help of certain technological solutions, the acquisition of special equipment, the expanded use of already purchased drones and increased cooperation between Lithuanian and Polish border services.