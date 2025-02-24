3.57 BYN
Lithuania Begins Dismantling Power Lines towards Russia
This was stated by the country's Minister of Energy Žygimantas Vaičiūnas
Lithuania has commenced the process of dismantling power transmission lines toward the Kaliningrad region of Russia, as reported by the Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing the country’s Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaičiūnas.
"Today marks the fifteenth day of our synchronized operation with the continental European networks. It is symbolically significant that we begin the dismantling of the power lines towards Kaliningrad today," he stated.
It is noted that this is the first power transmission line to be dismantled since the integration of the Baltic energy systems with those of continental Europe, while the remaining sections of the lines will be utilized to connect transformer substations.