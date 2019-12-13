PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lithuania blocks YouTube channels of Belarusian state media

Lithuania's blocking of YouTube channels of the Belarusian state media is an unfriendly step aimed at limiting the access of Lithuanians to alternative and reliable information, says the Ministry of Information of Belarus.

Official Vilnius continues to slip towards the policy of restricting freedom of speech and strict censorship. Otherwise, it's hard to explain what harm the children's program “Lullaby” could cause to the national interests of Lithuania.

Vilnius' decision is rather related not to national interests, but to the fulfillment of Brussels' will. The deleted YouTube accounts were directly related to Belteleradiocompany, which was included in the EU sanctions list. On July 17, the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission sent a request to block these channels to Google and its controlled platform YouTube. A total of 18 YouTube accounts were deleted, including Belarus 1, Belarus 2, Faktor.by, ZonaX and several radio stations.

