Lithuania Could Gradually Disappear from Europe's Trade Map due to Border Closure

Lithuania could gradually disappear from the European trade map. This prediction regarding the closure of its borders with Belarus was made by the Baltic republic's Transport and Logistics Alliance, which unites 25 of the largest cargo carriers.

The organization noted that the problem has gone beyond just transport, as the industry is already feeling the negative impact of the closed borders. The Lithuanian National Road Carriers’ Association (Linava) is also sounding the alarm, calling the situation at the border near-catastrophic. They also mentioned that if the border is not reopened, Lithuanian carriers will be forced out of the market. The entire sector will lose approximately 1 billion in revenue annually.