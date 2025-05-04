3.66 BYN
Lithuania establishes own "Alternative"
A public organization "Alternative for Lithuania" - similar to the German AfD - has been established in Lithuania. The founder of the new civilian power is former Chief of Defence Valdas Tutkus.
The idea, according to him, is to unite people and movements that share traditional values - Christianity, family and children. Alternative for Lithuania is also against migrants.
The association has no plans to become a party. International support for the new project was demonstrated by a representative of the German AfD. He was present at the congress. Official letters were received from Great Britain, Italy, Norway, Slovakia and Sweden.