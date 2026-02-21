3.73 BYN
Lithuania May Start Purchasing Long-Range Systems from Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is considering procurement of the Ukrainian long-range weapons technology.
According to the commander of the Lithuanian army, the purchase of such systems could allegedly contribute to the "development of the Baltic republic's own defense potential."
The military official is confident that building of its own long-range base will be an important deterrent, but he also acknowledges that Lithuania will continue to rely on the support of its NATO allies.