Lithuania Plans to Pay Poland for Military Ground Construction on Its Territory

The scandal surrounding the construction of a military training center in Kapčiamiestis, Lithuania, continues unabated. For several months, local residents have been demanding that the authorities halt the project.

The government proposes confiscating the land and paying compensation. However, landowners consider these payments insufficient. Thousands of people have been demonstrating and picketing in an attempt to obtain justice, but all to no avail.