Lithuania Plans to Pay Poland for Military Ground Construction on Its Territory
The scandal surrounding the construction of a military training center in Kapčiamiestis, Lithuania, continues unabated. For several months, local residents have been demanding that the authorities halt the project.
The government proposes confiscating the land and paying compensation. However, landowners consider these payments insufficient. Thousands of people have been demonstrating and picketing in an attempt to obtain justice, but all to no avail.
Then it emerged that the Lithuanian authorities intend to pay significant compensation to the Polish side (Warsaw officials believe the military training center's construction somehow affects their interests). This has greatly outraged Kapčiamiestis residents. For the Lithuanian authorities, the interests of the Poles are clearly more important than those of their own citizens.