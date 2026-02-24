Lithuania Plans to Tighten Real Estate Purchasing Conditions for Russians and Belarusians

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4fe79979-1a23-44fb-abd8-d6ad435e21e1/conversions/4d523365-334f-4bf7-a71c-2611165ebe32-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vilnius is going to complicate life for Belarusians and Russians residing in the country. Opposition representatives in the Seimas are proposing to tighten the conditions for citizens of the two countries to purchase real estate.

Currently, Russians are formally prohibited from purchasing real estate, but this is still possible with a temporary or permanent residence permit, while there are no restrictions for Belarusians.