Lithuania Plans to Tighten Real Estate Purchasing Conditions for Russians and Belarusians
Vilnius is going to complicate life for Belarusians and Russians residing in the country. Opposition representatives in the Seimas are proposing to tighten the conditions for citizens of the two countries to purchase real estate.
Currently, Russians are formally prohibited from purchasing real estate, but this is still possible with a temporary or permanent residence permit, while there are no restrictions for Belarusians.
If the Seimas approves the new bill, only citizens of Russia and Belarus with valid permanent residence permits will be able to purchase real estate in Lithuania. MPs are also proposing to introduce another restriction for those wishing to settle near strategic facilities and military training grounds. They will need to obtain consent from the responsible authorities.