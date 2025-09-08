3.69 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.54 BYN
Lithuania to temporarily carry out reinforced patrols on borders with Russia and Belarus
Lithuania will deploy additional forces to patrol the border with Russia and Belarus while the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 are taking place there, scheduled for September 12-16, TASS reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"During the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025, which will begin this week, the State Border Guard Service of Lithuania will additionally strengthen the protection of the border with these countries," the statement on the agency's website says.
Lithuanian border guards also plan to "take additional measures to exchange information and coordinate actions both at the national and international levels."
The Russia–Belarus Zapad 2025 military exercise will be held from September 12 to 16 on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The theme of the exercises will be the use of troop groups in the interests of ensuring the military security of the Union State. Russian and Belarusian servicemen plan to practice, among other things, repelling air strikes and combating enemy sabotage groups.