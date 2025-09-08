Lithuania to temporarily carry out reinforced patrols on borders with Russia and Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ced9253-c9bb-4bc6-ac13-2de89196a062/conversions/c772cd05-b891-4095-8e2b-259ce899634e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ced9253-c9bb-4bc6-ac13-2de89196a062/conversions/c772cd05-b891-4095-8e2b-259ce899634e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ced9253-c9bb-4bc6-ac13-2de89196a062/conversions/c772cd05-b891-4095-8e2b-259ce899634e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ced9253-c9bb-4bc6-ac13-2de89196a062/conversions/c772cd05-b891-4095-8e2b-259ce899634e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania will deploy additional forces to patrol the border with Russia and Belarus while the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 are taking place there, scheduled for September 12-16, TASS reports, citing the State Border Guard Service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"During the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercises Zapad-2025, which will begin this week, the State Border Guard Service of Lithuania will additionally strengthen the protection of the border with these countries," the statement on the agency's website says.

Lithuanian border guards also plan to "take additional measures to exchange information and coordinate actions both at the national and international levels."