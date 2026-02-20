3.73 BYN
Lithuanian border guards proposed to be removed from duties due to personal ties with Belarusians
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuanian police officers were proposed to be removed from border protection duties due to personal ties with Belarusians. This original idea was put forward by Lithuanian Police Commissioner General Arūnas Paulauskas.
He stated that local law enforcement officers often have ties of proximity or friendship with Belarusian citizens allegedly involved in illegal business. The commissioner proposes introducing mandatory staff rotation, sending specialists from other regions of Lithuania to border areas for 3-4 years.
Essentially, this proposal would introduce discrimination in the workplace based on ethnicity. However, as expected, no one in Lithuania or Brussels seems bothered by this.