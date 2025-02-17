Lithuanian Customs to control volume of fuel in trucks entering from Belarus and Russia

Vilnius believes that the country's economy is suffering from a new type of smuggling - trucks cross the border, having in their tanks the amount of fuel allowed by law, but then it is drained and sold. Control at checkpoints will be supplemented by patrolling. Smugglers are also planned to be caught at some distance from the border.

Violators are threatened with fines, confiscation of fuel and even the truck itself. However, there is a suspicion that this is just another formality, which should make the border even more difficult to pass. In fact, the driver who will drain the fuel will be forced to refuel himself later at European gas stations and at European prices. What is the point of smuggling then?