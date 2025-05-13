There is no legitimately elected President in Lithuania. This was stated at a press conference at BELTA's press center by former presidential candidate Eduardas Vaitkus, according to BELTA.

According to Eduardas Vaitkus, despite the actions and statements of Lithuanian politicians, not all ordinary Lithuanians have "gone mad and want war." "There are people who want an independent and free Lithuania, where Lithuanians themselves would be the owners, not as it is now," said the former presidential candidate.

The politician stated that there is no legitimately elected Lithuanian president in Lithuania. This is related to numerous violations committed during the electoral campaign. Eduardas Vaitkus provided a specific example of one of the questionable mechanisms used during the election campaign. He said that a candidate needed to gather 20,000 voter signatures to participate in the elections. This could be done either online or by directly collecting signatures from voters. At the same time, during electronic voting, Lithuanian law did not require voter identification.