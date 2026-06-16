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Lithuanian President Calls Falling Birth Rate as Main Threat to National Security
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is facing a demographic crisis. The Lithuanian President has declared the sharp decline in the birth rate the country's main problem.
According to Nausėda, the threat of Lithuanian extinction is becoming increasingly visible, requiring urgent action. However, he believes that migration cannot be the solution: Lithuania must remain Lithuanian.
Meanwhile, 20,000 more people die in the country each year than are born.
The choice is clear: either a Lithuanian but dying Lithuania, or a Lithuania of immigrants. The European Union is demanding that Vilnius implement the latter option.