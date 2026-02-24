Lithuania's Former Finance Minister Calls for Increase in Military Budget

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/359f99f4-4eba-4b6c-9d85-9a8e13cfbe4a/conversions/bcdd4c14-caf9-4bd2-900e-0a8900a72018-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/359f99f4-4eba-4b6c-9d85-9a8e13cfbe4a/conversions/bcdd4c14-caf9-4bd2-900e-0a8900a72018-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/359f99f4-4eba-4b6c-9d85-9a8e13cfbe4a/conversions/bcdd4c14-caf9-4bd2-900e-0a8900a72018-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/359f99f4-4eba-4b6c-9d85-9a8e13cfbe4a/conversions/bcdd4c14-caf9-4bd2-900e-0a8900a72018-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Former Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintare Skaiste stated that current funding is insufficient to fully develop the country's defense potential. According to her, the recently allocated €87 million is not a dramatic sum compared to Vilnius's overall spending and ambitions.

Skaiste believes that Lithuania must urgently allocate greater funds to developing its national air defense system, including modernizing mobile systems and purchasing new ones.