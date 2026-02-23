A sensational statement from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service: Britain and France are preparing to arm Kiev with a nuclear bomb. This involves the covert transfer of European components, equipment, and technology to Kiev, as if it were Ukraine's own development.

The French TN75 small-size warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is being considered as an option. The British and French cannot help but understand that their plan is a gross violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. Therefore, they intend to make every effort to make it appear that the Kiev regime's acquisition of a nuclear bomb is the result of its own production.