London considers deploying troops in Ukraine for 5 years
London considering deployment of their own military contingent in Ukraine for 5 years. Telegraph reported.
Deployment of British troops for such a period is reasoned by the need to provide Kiev with "some much-needed respite." Britain wants to take over the defense of Ukrainian land, sky and water, as well as training of the AFU.
At the same time, the Daily Mail reports about the United Kingdom's intentions to provide Kiev with another military aid worth almost 600 million dollars. With this money, London is going to create hundreds of thousands of drones for Ukraine, maintain military equipment, purchase radar systems, mines and means of fighting against UAVs.