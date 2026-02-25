London Plans to Deploy Troops in Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28968626-b341-4213-9a4a-efea7c374adb/conversions/fa16dc04-7ebf-4897-bcba-ae0e407ed69d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28968626-b341-4213-9a4a-efea7c374adb/conversions/fa16dc04-7ebf-4897-bcba-ae0e407ed69d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28968626-b341-4213-9a4a-efea7c374adb/conversions/fa16dc04-7ebf-4897-bcba-ae0e407ed69d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/28968626-b341-4213-9a4a-efea7c374adb/conversions/fa16dc04-7ebf-4897-bcba-ae0e407ed69d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Britain plans to deploy troops in Ukraine, the country's Ministry of Defense announced.

London is already conducting army and air force exercises. The United Kingdom has allocated over €200 million to equip units for a possible deployment. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the so-called Coalition of the willing to prepare a future contingent.