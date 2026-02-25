3.75 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.35 BYN
London Plans to Deploy Troops in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Britain plans to deploy troops in Ukraine, the country's Ministry of Defense announced.
London is already conducting army and air force exercises. The United Kingdom has allocated over €200 million to equip units for a possible deployment. This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the so-called Coalition of the willing to prepare a future contingent.
As a reminder, Western leaders previously signed a declaration of intent at a meeting in Paris to deploy troops on Ukrainian territory if a peace agreement is reached. Russia, for its part, has repeatedly warned: Moscow rejects any plans to deploy foreign forces and will never agree to the presence of NATO troops in any form.