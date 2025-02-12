Lukashenko's press secretary comments on release of U.S. citizen by Belarus

The recent release of a US citizen by Belarus is not the only such request from the new American administration. As Natalya Eismont, press secretary of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, told TASS, Minsk continues to receive such requests from Washington, TASS reports.

"This is not the only request from the new US administration. Such requests for release have come and are coming. We prefer confidentiality in these matters. All information about the details is in the US State Department and in the White House," she commented on the recent release of three prisoners by Belarus, including a US citizen.